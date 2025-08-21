McGary (leg) will miss time due to the injury he sustained in practice Wednesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

McGary doesn't have a return timetable and his injury is being described as an "apparent leg injury," so details of the situation are still murky. That said, the starting right tackle can definitively be ruled out for Friday's preseason finale against Dallas, and his status for the Sept. 7 season opener against the Buccaneers is up in the air.