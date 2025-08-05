McGary signed a two-year, $30 million extension with the Falcons on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

A first-round pick by the Falcons back in 2019, McGary has been a reliable offensive benchmark for the team, starting 92 games through his six-year career. The 30-year-old has only played a full 17-game season once in his career, but when available, the veteran has proved to be a steady pillar on the right side of the offensive line.