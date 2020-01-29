Falcons' Kaleb McGary: Starts full slate in rookie year
McGary started all 16 of Atlanta's games in 2019, allowing 13 sacks and committing five penalties.
The No. 31 overall pick struggled mightily in pass protection during his rookie campaign, surrendering five more sacks than any other Falcons lineman. He did, however, prove to be relatively disciplined in spite of his lack of professional experience. McGary finished fifth in penalties among the team's linemen, despite playing all 1,027 of Atlanta's offensive snaps between Weeks 3 and 17.
