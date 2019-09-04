The Falcons will test McGary's conditioning during the three practices leading up to Sunday's game versus the Vikings, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

McGary has made an excellent recovery from a cardiac ablation procedure, rehabbing in just four weeks compared to the initial six-to-eight week estimate. However, he's still taken a lot of time off, and the coaching staff is predictably concerned about whether McGary can handle a full workload in the regular season -- he did start the preseason finale. If his conditioning is up to par, there's a chance the rookie first-round pick could start his first NFL game Sunday.