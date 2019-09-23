Falcons' Keanu Neal: Achilles' tear confirmed
Neal tore his Achilles' tendon Sunday against the Colts, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Brutal news for Neal, who was limited to one game in 2018 due to a torn ACL. He's once again out for the season and looking at a lengthy recovery period. In his absence, Kemal Ishmael figures to serve as the Falcons' starting strong safety.
