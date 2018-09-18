Neal (knee) has undergone successful ACL surgery Tuesday, per his personal Twitter handle.

Neal confirmed that the procedure he underwent to repair the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee went well. The typical recovery timetable for an ACL tear is between six and eight months, so Atlanta can hope for Neal to return to health in time to participate in OTAs next offseason. Damontae Kazee will serve as the Falcons' starting strong safety for the remainder of the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories