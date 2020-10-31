Neal registered seven total tackles and a pass deflection during Thursday's 25-17 win against the Panthers.
Neal is playing some of the best football of his career, as he has recorded a Pro Football Focus grade of 75 or better in back-to-back games for the first time since he joined the NFL in 2016. The Florida standout has paced the team in tackles for three consecutive weeks, and most paramount, he's staying healthy. Neal missed a combined 28 games between 2018 and 2019 because of a torn ACL and a torn Achilles suffered in consecutive Septembers, but he's suited up for seven of the Falcons' eight contests this year while fielding an average of 57.9 defensive snaps per game.