Falcons' Keanu Neal: Back to action
Neal (undisclosed) made his return to the field in Sunday's preseason loss to the Steelers, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Neal started in the contest, and played a modest six snaps in his return. Little was known of his injury, but he had been limited during training camp thus far. The strong safety's presence in the game indicates his recovery is on track. Barring any setbacks, he should presumably be ready Week 1.
