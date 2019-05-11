Falcons' Keanu Neal: Could be ready for training camp
Head coach Dan Quinn said that so long as Neal (knee) remains on the current trajectory he is on, it's "more than realistic" to believe he'll be ready to fully participate in team activities by the start of training camp, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
Quinn was upbeat about the status of starting safeties Neal and Ricardo Allen (Achilles) when speaking to the media after rookie minicamp Saturday, reporting that both players are "really pushing it from a rehab competitive side... (and) they're off to excellent starts with their process." That's welcomed news for a Falcons secondary that finished 27th against the pass last year with Neal missing 15 games as result of an ACL injury. Getting the 2017 Pro Bowler assimilated back into the defense quickly will be essential, as Atlanta must face top-13 passing offenses over each of the first three weeks of the regular season (Minnesota, Philadelphia and Indianapolis).
