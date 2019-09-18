Falcons' Keanu Neal: Dealing with groin injury
Neal was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a groin injury, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Neal recorded a team-high eight solo tackles in Sunday's win over the Eagles but appears to have emerged with a groin injury. Neal's status for Sunday's game in Indianapolis should become more clear as the week of practice goes on.
