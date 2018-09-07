Falcons' Keanu Neal: Exits game with knee injury
Neal aggravated a left knee injury suffered during the second quarter, and was forced out of the game shortly after halftime of Atlanta's season opener against Philadelphia on Thursday.
Neal's left knee appeared to buckle while he was changing directions in pass coverage, resulting in the third-year safety being deemed inactive for the remainder of the ballgame. Preseason standout Damontae Kazee was the next man up at strong safety for the Falcons following Neal's exit from the contest.
