Falcons' Keanu Neal: Exits with head injury
Neal is being evaluated for a head injury and is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Seahawks, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
Neal absorbed a hard hit from Seahawks running back Mike Davis and was subsequently escorted into the locker room. Damontae Kazee took his place on the field.
More News
-
Drop A.P.? Bench Hunt and Goff?
Heath Cummings says you can cut loose on Adrian Peterson and Jared Goff owners need to find...
-
Early Week 12 Waiver Wire
Get a jump on the competition with Dave Richard's early look at the waiver wire after Sunday's...
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.