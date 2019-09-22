Neal is believed to have a torn Achilles, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

This has turned into a case of when, not if, Neal will be ruled out for the rest of the season. This is the second straight year Neal will suffer a season-ending injury, as he tore his ACL in Week 1 of 2018. Neal will undergo surgery and should be ready for the 2020 campaign. The Falcons will have a tryout between Kemal Ishmael and Sharrod Neasman for the starting strong safety job.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories