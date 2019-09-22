Falcons' Keanu Neal: Expected to be done for season
Neal is believed to have a torn Achilles, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
This has turned into a case of when, not if, Neal will be ruled out for the rest of the season. This is the second straight year Neal will suffer a season-ending injury, as he tore his ACL in Week 1 of 2018. Neal will undergo surgery and should be ready for the 2020 campaign. The Falcons will have a tryout between Kemal Ishmael and Sharrod Neasman for the starting strong safety job.
More News
-
Falcons' Keanu Neal: Sporting boot and crutches•
-
Falcons' Keanu Neal: Potentially serious injury•
-
Falcons' Keanu Neal: Ready to rock•
-
Falcons' Keanu Neal: Dealing with groin injury•
-
Falcons' Keanu Neal: Team-high nine tackles in SNF win•
-
Falcons' Keanu Neal: Plays in first game since ACL tear•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Start Gore McCoy?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 3 including an update on the...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 3, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 3 Injuries: Mack, Hilton questions
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Marquee matchup
You want as much exposure to this week's Ravens-Chiefs game as possible, and that's where Jamey...