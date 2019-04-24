The Falcons officially exercised the fifth-year option on Neal's rookie contract Wednesday, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.

This comes as no surprise after general manager Thomas Dimitroff stated in February that the team planned to go this direction. Neal is now officially under Falcons control through 2020 and looking to rebound from an ACL injury that ended his 2018 season in Week 1. The safety was seen participating in weight-lifting workouts as soon as last week and appears to be on track to return well before the start of the 2019 campaign.