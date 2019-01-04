General Manager Thomas Dimitroff said the Falcons plan to pick up Neal's (knee) fifth-year option for the 2020 season, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Neal missed almost the entirety of the 2018 season as he suffered a torn ACL in Week 1 against the Eagles. The 2016 first-round pick may not be ready for Organized Team Activities in the spring, but is expected to be good to go for training camp. The 23-year-old has started all 31 games he's appeared in with the Falcons, and was a Pro Bowl replacement in 2017 with 116 combined tackles, three forced fumbles and an interception. The team has until May 3 to provide Neal with official notice they are exercising the option.