Neal finished with 116 total tackles (83 solo), three forced fumbles and an interception in 16 games this season.

His 116 total tackles were the second highest on the team behind Deion Jones, and he's now topped 100 total tackles in both his seasons in the league. He also has a knack for getting his hands on the ball, as he has eight forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and an interception in 30 career games. He won't do much in the sack department, but he'll be a solid IDP option for the foreseeable future.