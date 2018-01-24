Falcons' Keanu Neal: Finishes with over 100 tackles on the year
Neal finished with 116 total tackles (83 solo), three forced fumbles and an interception in 16 games this season.
His 116 total tackles were the second highest on the team behind Deion Jones, and he's now topped 100 total tackles in both his seasons in the league. He also has a knack for getting his hands on the ball, as he has eight forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and an interception in 30 career games. He won't do much in the sack department, but he'll be a solid IDP option for the foreseeable future.
More News
-
Championship winners & losers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from the championship round, with an eye on...
-
Conference championship injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
Best NFL Playoff Challenge lineup
Mike McClure has won over $1M playing Fantasy football and gives his optimal Championship Sunday...
-
Championship round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for players in the AFC...
-
2017 TE season in review
Still waiting for that grand tight end breakout that's been predicted in each of the last 10...
-
2017 WR season in review
While running backs thrived in 2017, wide receivers disappointed. Here's a glance at why wideouts...