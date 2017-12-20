Falcons' Keanu Neal: Forces fumble in win
Neal forced his third fumble of the season in Monday's 24-21 victory over the Buccaneers.
Neal also tallied five tackles (four solo) to go along with the forced fumble. His tackle totals the last two weeks have been his lowest since Week 3. Still, the 22-year-old was on the field for all 61 defensive snaps and figures to continue being heavily involved on the defense going forward.
