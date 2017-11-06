Neal racked up eight total tackles (six solo), but his biggest contribution came in the form of two forced fumbles, one of which he recovered in the 20-17 loss to the Panthers.

Neal has been a reliable tackle option of late, racking up at least seven total tackles in each of his last five games. He made it a point to go for the ball on two Jonathan Stewart carries, which only adds to his IDP value. He faces off against Dallas in Week 10.

