Falcons' Keanu Neal: Forces two fumbles in loss
Neal racked up eight total tackles (six solo), but his biggest contribution came in the form of two forced fumbles, one of which he recovered in the 20-17 loss to the Panthers.
Neal has been a reliable tackle option of late, racking up at least seven total tackles in each of his last five games. He made it a point to go for the ball on two Jonathan Stewart carries, which only adds to his IDP value. He faces off against Dallas in Week 10.
