Neal tallied 11 tackles, including two tackles for loss and one sack during Sunday's 23-22 loss to the Lions.

The 2017 Pro Bowler may have been Atlanta's defensive MVP in a losing effort, as he paced the team in both tackles and tackles for loss while collecting one of the Falcons' two sacks of Matthew Stafford. Though Neal has continued to demonstrate his characteristic hard-hitting style, his effectiveness in coverage has been clearly lacking. Thus far in 2020, opponents are completing 90 percent of their passes when targeting Neal in coverage, throwing to an astronomical 13.8 yards-per-completion clip on those plays.