Coach Dan Quinn said Wednesday that Neal (Achilles) could still have some limitations during training camp, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Neal himself said this offseason that he was feeling like his old self again after continuing to recover from a torn Achilles that he suffered in Week 3 of the 2019 season. Neal has both a torn ACL and Achilles on his list of injuries in his career already, so it's still unclear if he'll be able to play at a high level when he returns to game action. When healthy, the 25-year-old is one of the more prolific safeties in the league, surpassing 100 tackles in his first two full seasons in the league before being plagued by injury. It's likely that the team will continue to monitor Neal closely with game action nearing.