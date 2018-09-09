Falcons' Keanu Neal: Lands on IR
Neal was placed on injured reserve Saturday, per the league's official transaction log.
The move was expected since Neal's season ended after he tore his ACL in the opener against Philadelphia. Neal's absence will leave a tough void to fill since he posted back-to-back, 100-plus-tackle seasons to start his NFL career. Damontae Kazee will be the starting strong safety.
