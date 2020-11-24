Neal finished with eight tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's loss to the Saints.
Neal was on the field for 67 plays in Week 11, resulting in a team-high eight tackles, his best mark since Week 7 against Detroit. Through nine contests in 2020, he's tallied 65 tackles (49 solo), one sack and one pass defensed.
