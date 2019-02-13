Falcons' Keanu Neal: Making progress in rehab
Neal (knee) posted a video on his personal Instagram account in January featuring himself going through agility drills with no brace on his left knee.
Neal, who tore his ACL in the 2018 season opener, seems to be progressing well in his recovery from surgery. It isn't clear if he'll be ready for OTAs later this spring, but the safety at least appears on track to enter training camp with limited restrictions. The Falcons are expected to pick up the fifth-year option on the 2016 first-round pick's contract this spring.
