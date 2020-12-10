Neal (ankle) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.

Neal has been a driving force in the secondary for the Falcons this season, including playing 90 percent of defensive snaps in last week's loss to the Saints. It's too early to panic over his chances to play in Week 14 against the Chargers, but he'll likely need to continue posting at least limited practice. If Neal were to suffer a setback, Jaylinn Hawkins would be the likely candidate to take over as the team's strong safety.