Falcons' Keanu Neal: Nearing full health
Neal (knee) was on the practice field and running around during June's minicamp, Matthew Tabeek of the Falcons' official site reports.
Neal is roughly nine months removed from surgery to repair a torn ACL that landed him on injured reserve early last September. While it isn't clear if he participated in any team drills this spring, Neal is steadily ramping up his activity level and seems close to full health. It wouldn't shock anyone if he's ready to go for training camp next month.
