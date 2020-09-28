Neal collected eight tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss during Sunday's 30-26 loss to the Bears.
By tying Mykal Walker with a Falcons-high eight tackles Week 3, Neal has now been atop the team box score in that category for back-to-back games. That's an encouraging sign given that Neal was only able to suit up for a combined four games between 2018 and 2019 due to ACL and Achilles injuries. If Neal is back at full speed and playing with no hesitation, that is a boost for an otherwise struggling Falcons secondary that ranks 31st against the pass through three weeks.