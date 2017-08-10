Falcons' Keanu Neal: Not expected to play Thursday
Neal (undisclosed) isn't expected to play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Dolphins, ESPN's Vaughn McClure reports.
Little is known of Neal's injury other than that he's dealing with a "strain" of some kind, though D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution noted that Neal was holding his left arm awkardly during pregame warmups. Look for Sharrod Neasman to start in Neal's absence Thursday.
