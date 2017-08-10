Play

Neal (undisclosed) isn't expected to play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Dolphins, ESPN's Vaughn McClure reports.

Little is known of Neal's injury other than that he's dealing with a "strain" of some kind, though D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution noted that Neal was holding his left arm awkardly during pregame warmups. Look for Sharrod Neasman to start in Neal's absence Thursday.

