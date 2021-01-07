Neal, who registered seven tackles (four solo) during Sunday's 44-27 loss to the Buccaneers, closed out the 2020 campaign with 100 tackles, nine tackles for loss, two pass deflections, a fumble recovery, an interception and a sack over 15 games.

Having suffered a torn ACL in September 2018 and subsequently a torn Achilles in September 2019, Neal had missed 28 of the Falcons' past 32 games entering this season. The 25-year-old enjoyed better fortune with just one game absence during 2020, sitting out a Week 4 loss to the Packers because of a hamstring injury. He posted 100-plus tackles for the third time in five pro campaigns in 2020, proving once again that he is a defensive force when capable of staying on the field. Having just played out the fifth-year option from his rookie contract, Neal is slated to become an unrestricted free agent in March.