Neal (Achilles) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

The transaction was simply a formality, as we already knew that Neal would miss the remainder of the 2019 with a torn Achilles' tendon. In his absence, Kemal Ishmael figures to serve as the Falcons' starting strong safety.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories