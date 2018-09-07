Neal is out for the remainder of Thursday's game against the Eagles with a knee injury, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Neal injured his left knee late in the second quarter as well but was able to return to the field. This time, however, he was forced to head to the locker room and has been ruled out for the remainder of the game. The injury appeared to be non-contact, so there will be hope that it is not serious. Expect Damontae Kazee to take over at strong safety for the rest of Thursday's contest.