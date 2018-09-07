Falcons' Keanu Neal: Out for season with ACL tear
Neal was diagnosed with a torn ACL on Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Neal will miss the rest of the season after suffering the non-contact knee injuring during Thursday's season-opening loss to Philadelphia. Damontae Kazee may prove to be a capable replacement at strong safety, but this is undoubtedly a major blow to the Atlanta secondary. Kazee becomes an immediate IDP option given that Neal averaged 7.4 tackles per game over the past two seasons.
