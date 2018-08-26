Falcons' Keanu Neal: Picks up first interception of preseason
Neal collected two tackles and an interception during Atlanta's 17-6 loss to the Jaguars on Saturday.
Neal benefited from Robert Alford's cat-like reflexes in the first quarter, as a Blake Bortles pass intended for Austin Seferian-Jenkins was batted up in the air and snagged by the Pro Bowl safety with ease. Though the passing offense of Jacksonville was able to move downfield against Neal and the first-team secondary, Atlanta generated multiple turnovers on the night. Bortles completed 17-of-23 attempts for 204 yards, but Neal and Blidi Wreh-Wilson each registered first-half interceptions.
