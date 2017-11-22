Falcons' Keanu Neal: Picks up nine tackles Monday
Neal compiled nine tackles (five solo) against the Seahawks on Monday.
This is the fifth time in the last six matchups that Neal posted eight or more tackles, so it seems the second-year pro is comfortable in the big league. He did suffer a head injury during this game, but he was allowed to re-enter the game after a quick absence from the field.
