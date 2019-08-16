Neal (knee-ACL) started for the Falcons and registered three tackles during Thursday's 22-10 loss to the Jets.

Thursday night marked Neal's return to live action, his first time suiting up for a game since suffering a torn ACL in Atlanta's Week 1 loss to Philadelphia last September. There's still ground to make up in order to recover his Pro Bowl form, but Neal just getting back on the field is a calming presence for this Falcons secondary. Neal served as a formidable last line of defense for the Atlanta defense between 2016 and 2017, recording an absurd (given his position) 218 tackles through his first two years in the league. He's also a player who knows how to lay the lumber and induce turnovers, generating a combined eight forced fumbles over those two seasons.