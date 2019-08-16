Falcons' Keanu Neal: Plays in first game since ACL tear
Neal (knee-ACL) started for the Falcons and registered three tackles during Thursday's 22-10 loss to the Jets.
Thursday night marked Neal's return to live action, his first time suiting up for a game since suffering a torn ACL in Atlanta's Week 1 loss to Philadelphia last September. There's still ground to make up in order to recover his Pro Bowl form, but Neal just getting back on the field is a calming presence for this Falcons secondary. Neal served as a formidable last line of defense for the Atlanta defense between 2016 and 2017, recording an absurd (given his position) 218 tackles through his first two years in the league. He's also a player who knows how to lay the lumber and induce turnovers, generating a combined eight forced fumbles over those two seasons.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Career-year breakouts incoming
What good is a breakout player unless he puts up career-best numbers? Dave Richard found 11...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Trust Kirk
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Ride Anderson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football prep: Top rookie QBs
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Reviewing our 2-QB mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest two-quarterback league mock draft, including...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Fade Lindsay
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...