Neal won't return to Sunday's game versus the Colts after suffering an Achilles injury, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports.

The fourth-year pro was carted off the field in the first half. Neal tore his ACL in the season opener last year, and he's now in jeopardy of another season-ending injury. The Falcons are hoping for the best, and a mix of Kemal Ishmael and Sharrod Neasman should finish the game at strong safety.