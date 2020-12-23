Neal notched seven tackles, including one tackle for loss during Sunday's 31-27 loss to Tampa Bay.
Neal's 88 tackles stand behind only Foyesade Oluokun (104) and Deion Jones (94) among Falcons defenders this season, but the 2017 Pro Bowler remains with just one takeaway over his past 17 game appearances. The 25-year-old accumulated a gaudy eight forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and an interception over his first two years in the NFL, but he possesses no INTs, no forced fumbles and only one recovery in 13 games this season.
