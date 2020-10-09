Neal (hamstring) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Neal's hamstring injury forced him to miss a single contest, Monday's loss to the Packers, but the starting safety will now return to Atlanta's secondary in time to face Teddy Bridgewater and the Panthers. Fellow starting safety Ricardo Allen (elbow) will also retake the field, setting the stage for Atlanta's secondary to potentially log a much-needed bounceback performance.