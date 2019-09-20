Play

Neal (groin) was a full participant in Friday's practice, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Neal spent the week managing a groin injury, but he appears back to full health. The fourth-year safety racked up a team-leading eight solo tackles Week 2 and will look to keep up his momentum versus the Colts on Sunday.

