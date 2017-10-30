Falcons' Keanu Neal: Records nine total tackles in win
Neal recorded nine total tackles (eight solo) in a 25-20 victory over the Jets in Week 8.
Neal has been putting up solid tackle numbers of late, racking up at least seven total tackles in each of his last four games. Six teams are on a bye this week, so if you need an IDP flyer, Neal is probably one of the safer options in terms of consistent production available on the waiver wire.
