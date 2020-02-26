Falcons' Keanu Neal: Rehab on positive trajectory
Coach Dan Quinn said that Neal (Achilles) is "exactly where he should be" in his rehabilitation from injury, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports. "(Neal) is doing good," Quinn stated Monday. "We're excited for him, he's making great progress."
The 2017 Pro Bowl safety has suffered devastating early-season injuries over each of the past two years, including a torn ACL Week 1 of 2018 against the Eagles, as well as a torn Achilles during Atlanta's Week 3 loss to Indianapolis on Sept. 22. In total Neal has amassed 16 tackles in four combined appearances over the past two seasons, but he entered the league with back-to-back years of incredible production during 2016 and 2017, racking up 222 tackles, 14 pass deflections and a mind-boggling eight forced fumbles to go with three fumble recoveries. Given that past production, his return to the Falcons' secondary for 2020 could be an X-factor if he can stay on the field.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
XFL post-Week 3 positional tiers, ranks
Ben Gretch breaks down what we know through three weeks of XFL play, ranking each position...
-
Tua Tagovailoa Prospect Profile
Tua Tagovailoa is ranked as the No. 2 quarterback prospect by our draft team. What type of...
-
Panthers look explosive under Joe Brady
The Panthers have some questions at quarterback and offensive line, but the team's star running...
-
2020 projections for Cam in Carolina
Cam Newton is likely to stay in Carolina, but now can he get healthy?
-
Justin Herbert Prospect Profile
Justin Herbert is ranked as the No. 3 quarterback prospect by our draft team. What type of...
-
Jacob Eason Prospect Profile
Jacob Eason is ranked as the No. 5 quarterback prospect by our draft team. What type of Fantasy...