Coach Dan Quinn said that Neal (Achilles) is "exactly where he should be" in his rehabilitation from injury, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports. "(Neal) is doing good," Quinn stated Monday. "We're excited for him, he's making great progress."

The 2017 Pro Bowl safety has suffered devastating early-season injuries over each of the past two years, including a torn ACL Week 1 of 2018 against the Eagles, as well as a torn Achilles during Atlanta's Week 3 loss to Indianapolis on Sept. 22. In total Neal has amassed 16 tackles in four combined appearances over the past two seasons, but he entered the league with back-to-back years of incredible production during 2016 and 2017, racking up 222 tackles, 14 pass deflections and a mind-boggling eight forced fumbles to go with three fumble recoveries. Given that past production, his return to the Falcons' secondary for 2020 could be an X-factor if he can stay on the field.