Neal (knee) was briefly removed from the Falcons' season opener against Philadelphia during the second quarter, but came back into the game a few plays later after being inspected by Atlanta's medical staff.

Damontae Kazee relieved Neal in the lineup after the Pro Bowl safety grabbed his left knee in pain while attempting to chase down an Eagles receiver. The 23-year-old immediately went into the medical tent on the Falcons' sideline for medical evaluation, but checked out and re-entered the ballgame during the following defensive series.