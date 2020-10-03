Neal (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's game versus the Packers, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Neal has dealt with a plenty of injuries during his NFL career, as he played just four games between the 2018 and 2019 seasons. After watching practice from the sidelines all week, he'll predictably sit out Monday and look to get healthy for a divisional clash against the Panthers in Week 5. With Ricardo Allen (elbow) also out, expect rookie Jaylinn Hawkins and Sharrod Neasman to both see upticks in usage Monday.