Neal (knee) was out running team drills during Monday's training camp practice, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Neal suffered a torn ACL during last season's opening game against the Eagles but he appears to be fully recovered heading into training camp. When healthy, Neal has been a force in the Falcons' secondary, as he recorded 222 tackles and eight forced fumbles across 30 games in his first two seasons in the league.