Falcons' Keanu Neal: Six solo tackles Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Sep 22, 2020
Neal recorded seven tackles (six solo) across 64 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys.
Neal is currently second on the team in tackles this season, trailing only Deion Jones. However, the 25-year-old safety is only playing in about 80 percent of the team's defensive snaps through the first two weeks of the season.
