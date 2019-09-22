Neal (Achilles) was spotted with a walking boot and crutches following Sunday's loss to the Colts, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

There's still no word on the severity of Neal's injury. After being carted of the field and being ruled out almost immediately, it's tough to be optimistic about Neal's outlook. If it's a long-term injury, expect either Kemal Ishmael or Sharrod Neasman to start at strong safety in Week 4's game versus the Titans.