Neal (hamstring) was limited in Wednesday's practice, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Neal is among a multitude of injured Falcons -- the team had seven limited participants and two non-participants Wednesday. He was unable to suit up in Week 4 after failing to practice all week, so practicing on a limited basis is a step in the right direction for Neal. The safety's practice participation as the week unfolds should help determine his status for Sunday's game against the Panthers.