Neal underwent surgery to repair a torn Achilles on Thursday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

It was already known that Neal suffered the torn Achilles during Week 3's loss to Indianapolis, but the surgery confirms he's done for the season. With the veteran sidelined, Kemal Ishmael will take on the starting strong safety role for Week 4, as well as the possibility of Damontae Kazee seeing some time at the safety position.

