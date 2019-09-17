Neal tallied eight solo tackles and one assist during Sunday's 24-20 win against the Eagles.

Neal's Week 2 showing was a hugely encouraging sign, as he bounced back with a team-best nine takedowns against Philadelphia after collecting just one tackle in the season opener against Minnesota. Additionally, in a most pivotal late-game situation he helped second-year cornerback Isaiah Oliver clean up a tackle on Eagles tight end Zach Ertz just centimeters short of the sticks, forcing a turnover on downs and allowing Atlanta to ice the game. Neal now heads into a Week 3 matchup against the Teddy Bridgewater-led Saints, facing a quarterback who is making just his second start since 2015.