Neal said Sunday that "(he doesn't) want to put a timetable on things" when asked if he expects to be ready in time for training camp, Zig Fracassi of Sirius XM Sports reports.

Neal's 15-game absence from the starting lineup was a clear detriment to Atlanta's secondary, with the Falcons ranking 27th against the pass in 2018 after averaging a 20th-place finish in that category between 2016 and 2017 when Neal suited up for 14-plus games. Though it was a serious injury that Neal suffered in tearing his ACL during a Week 1 loss to Philadelphia, the bright side is that the injury occurred so early in the season last year that he maintains a firm probability of being ready for Atlanta's preseason kickoff in 2019.