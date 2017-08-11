Falcons' Keanu Neal: Will not play Thursday
Neal (undisclosed) was sidelined for Thursday's game in Miami, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Neal wasn't expected to play Thursday anyways with this "strain", and it looks like this is to his right leg, yet nothing is for certain. For the time being, Sharrod Neasman will play in his place.
More News
-
Falcons' Keanu Neal: Not expected to play Thursday•
-
Falcons' Keanu Neal: Returns to action Saturday•
-
Falcons' Keanu Neal: Questionable to return Saturday•
-
Falcons' Keanu Neal: Tallies 11 stops in Week 15•
-
Falcons' Keanu Neal: Forces fumble in loss•
-
Falcons' Keanu Neal: Posts nine tackles in Sunday loss•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Who is this year's Matt Ryan
Matt Ryan bounced back in a huge way in 2016 to post a career year. Heath Cummings looks at...
-
Podcast: Tight end preview
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crew is giving you strategies, breakouts, busts and a complete...
-
Standard draft: Round 2 Gronk's nice
Rob Gronkowski's ADP is Round 2 at No. 21 overall, but some Fantasy owners are afraid to draft...
-
Cooks is worth the pick
Brandin Cooks is off to a hot start in camp with the Patriots, but it's his skill set, history,...
-
Looking back at Hard Knocks
Tampa Bay is the latest team on HBO's Hard Knocks, and the Buccaneers have plenty of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Wait on quarterback?
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crews begins its position previews with quarterback. Find...